READING, United Kingdom — Canadian forward Deanne Rose has been sidelined "for an extended period" after suffering an Achilles injury playing for Reading FC in its season opener in its Barclays Women's Super League season opener.

Rose was forced off the pitch 20 minutes into Reading's game against Manchester United last Saturday. Scans later showed a ruptured Achilles.

The 23-year-old from Alliston, Ont., joined Reading last season when she scored five goals in all competitions.

"I really don’t have many words to describe the disappointment that I’m feeling," Rose said in a social media post. "However, I have the determination, faith and a mindset to come back stronger both mentally and physically."

Rose, who played collegiate soccer at the University of Florida, has won 73 caps for Canada with 10 goals and nine assists.

The Canadian women are scheduled to play Argentina and Morocco in Spain in the October FIFA international window as they continue their preparations for the 2023 World Cup that kicks off next July in Australia and New Zealand.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.