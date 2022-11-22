Schmeichel gets just enough to deny Jebali in tight

Denmark and Tunisia are scoreless after the first half to open Group D action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both teams were evenly matched with Denmark controlling possession 58 per cent of the time and led shots on goal 2-1 in the first half.

However, Tunisia outshot Denmark 8-3 and had a number of dangerous scoring chances.

Tunisia thought they scored the first goal of the match when forward Issam Jebali got by everyone and scored in the 24th minute but was ruled offside.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia stunned No. 3 ranked Argentina to end their 36-game unbeaten streak in international play.