Easton Cowan tries to keep his Ontario Hockey League leading 26-game point streak alive as the first-place London Knights take on the Oshawa Generals Wednesday night.

Subscribe to watch the Knights battle the Generals LIVE Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN+, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Cowan, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, is tied for the longest point streak in the Canadian Hockey League this season with Moose Jaw Warriors star Jagger Firkus and set a Knights' franchise record.

The 5-foot-10 winger has been driving the offence throughout the last 26 games, recording 20 goals and 49 points with 15 multi-point games.

Cowan has led London to the top of the OHL standings with a 42-12-3 record and are four points clear of the second place Saginaw Spirit.

The Knights are coming off back-to-back wins over the Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's on Friday and Saturday and the team has won 11 of their last 12 games.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey leads the Knights in scoring this season with 29 goals and 82 points in 53 games while Cowan sits second with 29 goals and 77 points in 44 games.

Cowan and Barkey have also dominated on the penalty kill this season with both players at the top of the leaderboard with 12 and 10 short-handed points respectively.

Fans will also have a chance to see NHL top prospect Sam Dickinson, who is third among OHL defencemen in scoring with 17 goals and 62 points in 57 games this season.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman was ranked No. 7 on both TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's January draft list and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie most recent draft rankings.

Michael Simpson has starred in net all season for the Knights and leads the OHL with a 29-8-1 record to go along with a .909 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-1 goaltender is coming off a 5-0 shutout victory over the Frontenacs on Friday, stopping all 18 shots.

Oshawa is coming into Wednesday's game after clinching a playoff spot with a 5-2 win over the Barrie Colts on Sunday.

The Generals sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19-9 record and are sandwiched between the North Bay Battalion and Mississauga Steelheads, who are separated by two points. Oshawa is also six points back of East Division leading Brantford Bulldogs for top spot in the conference with 11 games remaining.

Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie leads the Generals in scoring with 19 goals and 61 points in 39 games this season. The 6-foot-2 centre missed the first month of the season while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery and is ranked No. 6 on Button's Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects.

Goaltender Jacob Oster sits just behind Simpson with a 25-16-8 record and is second in the league with a 2.89 goals-against average to go along with a .904 save percentage. He backstopped the Generals in the win over the Colts on Sunday after he allowed five goals in a 5-0 shutout loss to the 67's on Friday.

Oshawa's roster consists of three players who are projected to be taken in the early rounds of the NHL Draft in forward Beckett Senecke and defencemen Luca Marrelli and Ben Danford.

Senecke is ranked No. 19 by McKenzie in his most recent rankings and at No. 49 on Button's draft list. The 6-foot-3 winger is fourth on the team in scoring with 21 goals and 48 points in 52 games this season.

Marrelli leads all Generals defencemen in scoring with three goals and 45 points in 56 games, which also places him 10th among OHL defencemen. The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman is ranked No. 40 by Button and No. 57 by McKenzie.

Danford is ranked No. 51 by McKenzie and No. 63 by Button in their January draft rankings. The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman is behind Marrelli with a goal and 31 points in 54 games this season with a plus-12 rating.

Wednesday's game is the second and final game of the season series where the Knights squeaked by the Generals 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 11.