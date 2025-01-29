Bob Weeks Picks Six – AT&T Pebble Beach

Last Week: The flu bug that spread through Torrey Pines last week played havoc with our selections, with several of the picks not even making it to the starting line.

However, we still managed to cash in on Taylor Pendrith with a top 20. We’re hoping the infirmary is a little less crowded this week.

This Week: The AT&T Pebble Beach is no longer a pro-am, thanks to its designation as one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events. That, and the fact that the field is capped at 80, should help speed things up – it can’t get any slower than last week’s grind.

Returning to play this week is Scottie Scheffler, who suffered that lasagna dish hand injury. We think we might just wait a bit before making him one of our selections, even though he is the overwhelming favourite.

The same goes for Jordan Spieth who is also making his first 2025 start after wrist surgery.

Players will utilize two courses this week: Spyglass Hill, which has a different look this year after a storm took out a large swath of trees; and, of course, Pebble Beach, which added trees to some holes over the winter.

To Win

Justin Thomas +1400

Thomas has only played here once in the past decade and that was last year when he ended up in a tie for sixth. Off to a solid start on this year’s campaign with a runner-up finish at the American Express. His driver has been a bit of a problem so far, but the rest of his game looks solid, especially his putter where he is fourth in putts per round, averaging in 27.5.

Patrick Cantlay +2000

In his last four starts here, Cantlay has two 11th-place ties as well as a tie for fourth and a tie for third. He started the season well with a tie for 15th at The Sentry and a tie for fifth at the American Express. He has the second-best putting average on the PGA Tour so far, which will come in handy on what are generally slow greens at Pebble.

Top 10

Rory McIlroy +125

Making his PGA Tour season debut after a tie for fourth at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. He arrives after some end-of-year work on his backswing, which seemed to work well in Dubai. He tied for 66th at this event a year ago but did finish tied for ninth at the 2019 U.S. Open played at Pebble.

Jason Day +320

Some decent value for a player who has a solid track record at this tournament. He tied for sixth last year, which is one of his nine top-10 finishes at this event. He’s made three starts and three cuts this season with a tie for third at the American Express his best performance.

Top 20

Ludvig Aberg -120

Anyone who can play and puke his way around a course as Aberg did on Sunday at Torrey Pines must be tough. The Swede battled the flu bug but managed to finish his round and tournament in a tie for 42nd. He started the season with a tie for fifth at the Sentry and was the runner-up at Pebble a year ago.

Nick Taylor +220

We like the value here, especially when you consider that Taylor is a past champion of the event and has already logged a victory this season. In addition to the win, he added a tie for 12th at the American Express. Coming in with a game that is firing on all cylinders.

Props

Top European

Sepp Straka +1400

Great value as he just won the American Express.

Top Canadian

Nick Taylor +300

He’s won here before and also this year. What’s not to like?

Duo Special

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im to both finish inside the top 20 +240

Both players enjoying solid starts to the season.