Bob Weeks Picks Six – Truist Championship

Last Week – We didn’t take Scottie as the odds didn’t seem that great but they look better after the fact. We did cash in on Sam Burns making a top 10 and Mac Hughes finishing as the top Canadian (tied with Taylor Pendrith).

This Week – The tour usually spends this week at Quail Hollow, but since that will be site of next week’s PGA Championship, the event has moved to the Philadephia Cricket Club. This is a golden oldie with a history that dates back to 1854 and a golf course added to the facility in 1897. It was designed by A.W. Tillinghast, one of the top designers of his day who also built Bethpage Black, Baltusrol, Winged Foot and, in Canada, Scarboro. The course this week is not long, just 7,100 yards, but with only two par 5s and some difficult par 3s, it should hold its own. Keeping the ball in play off the tee and hitting greens will be key.

To Win

Rory McIlroy +400

We learned our lesson last week and didn’t pick the top player in the field. McIlroy should be fully recovered from his Masters win and media tour last week to tackle this historic club. His Masters win is just one stop on what has been a sensational season so far. No reason to think it won’t continue this week.

Justin Thomas +1600

After winning at the RBC Heritage, JT seems to have announced his return to good play. He has a good record of playing well on historic courses such as the Cricket Club so expect him to be in the hunt for another win this week.

Top 10

Corey Conners +210

Any course where you need to hit lots of fairways and greens is a good one for Conners, so this seems like a natural for a man of his talents. His putting has improved significantly this year and he seems ready to log a win other than the Valero Texas Open.

Patrick Cantlay +150

Cantlay hasn’t won since the 2022 BMW Championship but he has also only missed three cuts in that time as well. He has a consistent game off the tee and sits sixth in Greens in Regulation, and is well suited to this week’s classic course.

Top 20

Viktor Hovland –120

He has been unpredictable at times this year but his recent form includes a win at Valspar and a tie for 13th at the RBC Heritage. He’s ninth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. He’ll need a good performance with his putter this week.

Sam Burns +140

We’re going back on the Burns Brigade this week after a tie for fifth and a tie for 13th in his last two starts. He’s first in Strokes Gained: Putting for the season and has plenty of length off the tee which will help this week.

Props

Top Englishman

Justin Rose +320

Seems like a great number for the Masters runner-up

Top Canadian

Corey Conners +115

Would appear to be a CC type of course

Round Score

Should be able to handle it on the par-70 course