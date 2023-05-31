Sarina Wiegman released her 23-player squad for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday with Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright set to serve as captain.

Bright will wear the armband with Arsenal defender Leah Williamson missing out due to injury. Her Gunners teammate and the leading scorer at Euro 2022, Beth Mead, will also miss out with an ACL injury.

But Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze, who underwent knee surgery in April, will be part of the team.

“I have huge belief in this squad and we’re very fortunate to be selecting a fantastic group of players to travel to Australia," Wiegman said. “We know we will face tough challenges from strong teams and we will have to be competitive from the first match on 22 July. We will do everything to be at our very best again this summer. It is important the players get some well-deserved time to rest and recover over the next few weeks before we start the final preparations to get them ready. We learned a lot of positive lessons about how to get the players fit, fresh and ready from the Euro last summer and we know what we have to do to make sure we hit the ground running in the right way when the tournament starts.”

England will play in Group D alongside Haiti, Denmark and China with their first match, against Haiti, set for July 22 in Brisbane.

--

ENGLAND WORLD CUP SQUAD



GK - Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa) and Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

DF - Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City) and Lotte Wuben-Moy (Arsenal)

MF - Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona) and Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

FW - Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton) and Alessia Russo (Manchester United)