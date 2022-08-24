OTTAWA — Canada's federal government has announced new funding for Golf Canada's two professional tournaments.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario says it's giving the national sport organization $4.4 million.

The non-repayable investment is earmarked for the CP Women's Open and the RBC Canadian Open, the national women's and men's professional championships respectively.

Both tournaments were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mona Fortier, the president of the Treasury Board and member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, says the investment will help the tournaments come back "even stronger" and will create "important economic benefits."

The Canadian Open was held in Toronto in early June and the Women's Open is in Ottawa this week.

The men's championship is typically held in the Greater Toronto Area while the women's event travels across Canada, with next year's tournament scheduled for Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.