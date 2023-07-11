TSN.ca's lookahead to the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup continues with a preview of Group G that features an experienced Sweden team, surging Italy, African champions South Africa and an Argentina side looking to find their place on the world stage.

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates Kosovare Asllani and Fridolina Rolfo

Sweden

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: No. 3

Manager: Peter Gerhardsson

Captain: Caroline Seger (Rosengård)

Previous World Cup appearances: Eight

Major honours: Euro (1984)

--

Cristiana Girelli, Italy Cristiana Girelli

Italy

Confederation: UEFA

FIFA ranking: No. 16

Manager: Milena Bertolini

Captain: TBD

Previous World Cup appearances: Three

Major honours: None

After storming into the quarter-finals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, the Italian team seemed to be on the upswing on the global stage. Unfortunately, that success did not carry over into the 2022 European Championship, where they were winless and scored only two goals during a Group Stage exit. Qualifying for the 2023 competition went much better as Italy topped their Group and posted a +38 goal differential, building momentum towards the tournament. Italy coach Milena Bertolini has dropped captain Sara Gama from the squad, but will still have some experienced players at her disposal. Striker Cristiana Girelli is one of 17 players on the team that play for Juventus in Italy, though none are as accomplished offensively as the 33-year-old. She will be counted on to be the main threat for her country as she is for her club. Barbara Bonansea scored eight goals in 15 matches this season for Juventus and can pop up with a marker at an important time. Defender Lisa Boattin, also from Juventus, is a threat on both ends of the pitch and was named the Serie A Female Footballer of the Year in 2022. Manuela Giugliano will be important in the midfield as she played a major role this season as Roma unseated Juventus as Serie A champions, ending a run of five consecutive titles. The Women’s game has finally gone fully professional in Italy, marking an important stage in one of the most soccer-mad countries in the world. If Italy can carry their qualification form into the tournament and make a deep run in the knockout stage, it would be an important next step for this program.

--

Refiloe Jane South Africa Refiloe Jane

South Africa

Confederation: CAF

FIFA ranking: No. 54

Manager: Desiree Ellis

Captain: Refiloe Jane (US Sassuolo)

Previous World Cup appearances: One

Major honours: Women's Africa Cup of Nations (2022)

After five runner-up finishes, South Africa finally broke through and captured the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, setting the stage for their second run at the Women’s World Cup. They qualified for the competition for the first time in 2019, though they left France without a point and scored just once, through Thembi Kgatlana in their opening loss to Spain. Racing Louisville’s Kgatlana is back in a squad comprised mostly of players that were part of the team that achieved continental success last year. Striker Hildah Magaia scored both goals in South Africa’s 2-1, trophy-winning effort against Morocco in Rabat. Two other players that starred in and against Morocco are also back in Linda Motlhalo and Noko Matlou. Gabriela Salgado, a 25-year-old striker that plays for JVW in South Africa, was not part of the Cup-winning team, but has scored her way into coach Desiree Ellis’ squad through her play in the domestic league. Most importantly, the players have resolved a pay dispute with the South Africa Football Association that involved bonus payments and contracts related to the World Cup. The team is now freed up to place their focus on the field where it should be as they try to make more history for themselves at the 2023 tournament.

--

Mariana Larroquette Yamila Rodriguez Argentina Mariana Larroquette and Yamila Rodriguez

Argentina

Confederation: CONMEBOL

FIFA ranking: No. 28

Manager: Germán Portanova

Captain: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central)

Previous World Cup appearances: Four

Major honours: Copa América Femenina (2006)

Heading into their fourth Women’s World Cup, Argentina is still chasing their first victory at the tournament. After two consecutive three-loss appearances at the Women’s World Cup (2003, 2007), Argentina earned two draws at the 2019 competition in France, missing out on the knockout stage by a single point. Head coach German Portanova’s side will have a tough road out of the group stage, but could be up for the challenge. Yamila Rodriguez leads the attack for Argentina as her six goals were enough to capture the Golden Boot at the 2022 Copa América Femenina, where Argentina defeated Paraguay in the third-place game to book their spot at the World Cup. Goalkeeper Vanina Correa is the team captain and leader, playing for Rosario Central in the Argentina domestic league. Estefania Banini returned to the national team after three years, following the sacking of former coach Carlos Borrello. The 33-year-old formerly captained the squad and is a highly skilled playmaker who currently plays for Atletico Madrid. Earning a victory is critical for the continued growth of this program and while it would be considered an upset for them to reach the knockout stage, it would be a real statement of intent from the South American side.