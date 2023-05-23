GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Former Canada captain Scott Arfield is leaving Rangers at the end of the season.

The Scottish Premiership club said the 34-year-old midfielder, along with Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos, will move on when their contracts expire this summer.

"Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers training centre," the Glasgow team said on its website.

"The individuals have contributed enormously to the club‘s capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, the run to the UEFA Europa League final and qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season," the club added.

Rangers also said Steven Davis, whose contract is also expiring, remains in discussions with the club’s medical team "to support his return to full fitness" following an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in December.

While born in Livingston, Scotland, Arfield was eligible for Canada by virtue of his Toronto-born father. Arfield's grandfather was in the military and was briefly stationed in Canada.

Arfield won 19 caps for Canada with two goals and seven assists.

He announced his retirement from international football in January 2022. He had not played for Canada since November 2019 — a CONCACAF Nations League loss to the U.S. — focusing instead on his health, family and club career.

Arfield wore the captain's armband five times, including a historic 2-0 win over the U.S. in Toronto in October 2019 — Canada's first victory over the Americans in 34 years.

Canada coach John Herdman appointed Arfield captain in 2018 with veteran Atiba Hutchinson then concentrating on his fitness and club career in Turkey with Besiktas.

Arfield had won 17 caps for the Scotland under-21 team and one for Scotland but never got an invite from the senior side. The call from Canada came after Arfield — at a birthday bash for Burnley club teammate Sam Vokes — mentioned his Canadian bloodlines to Burnley defender David Edgar, a Canadian who is now an assistant coach with Forge FC.

Then-assistant coach Mike Findlay, with then-head coach Benito Floro, brought Arfield into the Canadian fold.

Arfield made his Canada debut in March 2016 in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico in Vancouver.

Arfield signed with Rangers from England's Burnley in May 2018, the first signing of then-manager Steven Gerrard. He joined Burnley in 2013 after stints with Falkirk and Huddersfield.

The midfielder has appeared in 29 of Rangers' 36 league outing this season, including seven starts. He has five goals and one assist in 1,004 minutes played.

Rangers stand second in the Scottish table, eight points behind Glasgow rival Celtic.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023