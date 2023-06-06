Jack Butland is headed to Scotland.

The former England goalkeeper has joined Rangers on a four-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Butland, 30, had been on loan with Manchester United from Crystal Palace since January and was playing on an expiring contract.

The Bristol native did not see any game action this season.

"It was clear from our first meeting that we have a strong alignment on football and his development moving forward," Rangers manager Michael Beale said. "I feel that we have recruited an excellent goalkeeper and, importantly, a top person."

A product of the Birmingham City academy, Butland has appeared in 87 Premier League games with Palace and Stoke City and has made 272 senior appearances over the course of his 12-year senior career.

"The club speaks for itself," Butland said of the move. "No matter where you are in football, you know about Rangers Football Club. I feel great and motivated at the age that I am - and I feel excited at what the future holds. Doing that at a club that is equally as passionate about winning and being at the top was huge for me."

Internationally, Butland was capped nine times by the Three Lions from 2012 to 2018.

Butland is set to inherit the No. 1 shirt from Allan McGregor, who has departed Rangers after five seasons.