France vs. Tunisia: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as France takes on Tunisia in a crucial Group D match in the standings.

Defending World Cup winning France has already booked their ticket to the Round of 16 after defeating Australia 4-1 last Tuesday and Denmark 2-1 on Saturday.

Tunisia opened the tournament with a scoreless draw to Denmark last Tuesday and fell to Australia 1-0 on Saturday.

Tunisia needs a win against France in order to have a chance of making it out of the group stage.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Tunisia

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

Odds for France vs. Tunisia

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

France: -230

Draw: +340

Tunisia: +650

