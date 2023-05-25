LYON, France (AP) — France winger Delphine Cascarino will miss the Women's World Cup this summer after tearing her right ACL playing for Lyon.

Cascarino left the field in tears when she was injured in Lyon's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint Germain on Sunday to secure the French league title. Further evaluation confirmed the injury, which will require surgery, Cascarino said in a social media post.

Lyon said in a statement that the 26-year-old Cascarino would be sidelined for several months.

Cascarino has scored 14 goals in 56 appearances for her national team. She has played for Lyon since 2015, scoring 20 goals in 126 matches.

France will also likely be without Marie-Antoinette Katoto for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The striker tore her ACL last July in a group-stage match at the European Championship.

Knee injuries have sidelined other top players, as well.

England captain Leah Williamson tore her ACL in April, and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema had sustained a similar injury in December.

Catarina Macario said this week that she won’t be ready in time to play for the United States as she recovers from an ACL injury.

France, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, opens the World Cup on July 23 against Jamaica in Sydney.

