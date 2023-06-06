The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is headed to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad confirmed the arrival of former France striker Karim Benzema on Tuesday, days after he played his final game for Real Madrid.

Benzema, 35, spent the past 14 seasons at the Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano reports the deal is for two years with the option for a third and Benzema will earn a net salary of €200 million per season.

Al-Ittihad is managed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

A native of Lyon, Benzema's 648 appearances are fifth all-time in Los Blancos history. His 354 goals are second in club history behind only Cristiano Ronaldo's 450.

With Real, Benzema won four La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey and five Champions League titles.

Internationally, Benzema was capped 97 times by Les Bleus.