The DFB already has successors in mind for Hansi Flick.

The Telegraph's Matt Law reports Germany's governing body of football will speak to Julian Nagelsmann and Matthias Sammer about the national team vacancy in the coming days.

Told the DFB will speak to both Julian Nagelsmann and Matthias Sammer about succeeding Hansi Flick as Germany head coach. If neither are appointed then Rudi Voller could continue for the Euros. Strange to see Germany in this situation. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 11, 2023

Flick, 53, was fired on Sunday after a little over two years on the job following an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Japan in a friendly. Since crashing out of the 2022 World Cup at the group stage last fall in Qatar, Germany has only won one of their last six matches and has dropped games to Colombia, Poland and Belgium.

As hosts, Germany has automatically qualified for Euro 2024 and the DFB hopes to have a new manager in place for next summer, but Law notes that interim manager Rudi Voller, who previously served as manager from 2000 to 2004, could stay on if neither Nagelsmann nor Sammer is appointed.

Nagelsmann, 36, was last in charge of Bayern Munich before a shock firing last spring in his second season at the helm of the club. Nagelsmann, who won a Bundesliga title, previously managed at RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Sammer, 56, won Euro 1996 with Germany as a player and was a fan favourite as Borussia Dortmund where he won two Bundesliga titles. He became manager of BVB in 2000 and led the team to another Bundesliga championship in 2002, the same year the club finished as runners-up to Feyenoord in the UEFA Cup. Since 2018, Sammer has worked with BVB in an advisory capacity following a four-year stint as sporting director at Bayern from 2012 to 2016.

Germany's next friendly is scheduled for Tuesday as they host France.