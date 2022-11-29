The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Germany takes on Costa Rica in a crucial Group E match in the standings.

Germany is in jeopardy of failing to make it out of the group stage for a second straight World Cup tournament after losing to Japan 2-1 last Wednesday and playing to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday.

The 2014 World Cup champions sit at the bottom of the Group E standings and must beat Costa Rica in order to have a chance at advancing.

After getting destroyed 7-0 by Spain last Wednesday, Costa Rica bounced back by surprising Japan 1-0 to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

With seven goals against already, Costa Rica will need to beat Germany and hope that Spain and Japan play to a low-scoring outcome on Thursday in order to advance.

