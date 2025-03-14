Last year's runner-up, Wyndham Clark, has withdrawn from The Players Championship.

A neck injury was cited for the withdrawal.

"It's tough because sometimes your expectations get skewed either by the media or outside people," Clark said earlier in the week. "My thing is, I'm just trying to get back into playing good golf and enjoying it and not raising those expectations because they have been raised a little bit. I feel like it's hurt me a little bit."

After an opening round 72, Clark was four-over through his first nine holes on Friday before withdrawing.

The rest of his threesome, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, played on as a twosome for the back nine.

Clark, 31, is in his seventh year on the PGA and is a three-time winner. His last victory came at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Scottsdale, AZ's biggest win came when he claimed the 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.