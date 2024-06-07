Adam Hadwin is in contention at the Memorial Tournament after finishing his second-round at even par on Friday.

After shooting a scintillating 6-under 66 to take the lead after Thursday, Adam Hadwin’s second round looked to be off to another hot start after eight holes of play.

The Moose Jaw, Sask., native was 2-under before the ninth today and had played the back-nine at 3-under on his opening round. A bogey on nine brought him back to 7-under before a string of five consecutive pars left him with just four holes to go.

Hadwin would sink his fourth and final birdie putt on the day on 15, before carding a back-breaking double on the par-4 17th to drop back to even for the round. The 36-year-old pulled his drive left of the fairway to find the bunker, and was forced to punch out. His approach would then find yet another bunker, and a two-putt from 54 feet left him with a six on the scorecard.

Corey Conners had at one point tied Hadwin for the lead at 7-under, but a disastrous back-nine that included five bogeys and one double left him at 4-over for the day and even for the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler, who was one back to start the day, has overtaken Hadwin atop the leaderboard with a pair of birdies early in his second round.

Adam Hadwin, T1

Round score: E

Tournament score: -6

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, -6

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, -6

Hole 3 (Par 4): Birdie, -7

Hole 4 (Par 3): Bogey, -6

Hole 5 (Par 5): Birdie, -7

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, -7

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, -8

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, -8

Hole 9 (Par 4): Bogey, -7

Hole 10 (Par 4) Par, -7

Hole 11 (Par 5): Par, -7

Hole 12 (Par 3): Par, -7

Hole 13: (Par 4): Par, -7

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, -7

Hole 15: (Par 5): Birdie, -8

Hole 16 (Par 3): Par, -8

Hole 17 (Par 4): Double-bogey, -6

Hole 18 (Par 4): Par, -6

Corey Conners

Round score: +4

Tournament score: E

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, -4

Hole 2 (Par 4): Bogey, -3

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, -3

Hole 4 (Par 3): Birdie, -4

Hole 5 (Par 5): Par, -4

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, -4

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, -5

Hole 8 (Par 3): Birdie, -6

Hole 9 (Par 4): Birdie, -7

Hole 10 (Par 4) Bogey, -6

Hole 11 (Par 5): Bogey, -5

Hole 12 (Par 3): Bogey, -4

Hole 13: (Par 4): Par, -4

Hole 14 (Par 4): Par, -4

Hole 15: (Par 5): Double-bogey, -2

Hole 16 (Par 3): Bogey, -1

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 18 (Par 4): Bogey, E