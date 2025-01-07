Bob Weeks Picks Six – The Sony Open

The PGA Tour shifts islands in Hawaii for the season’s second stop at the Sony Open, moving from Maui to Oahu.

As was the case last week, the wind will be a large factor in the winning score. If it lays down, expect a lot of birdies. It’s been that way for most of the days in the last three years of this tournament, bringing the average score down well under par.

What won’t be the same as last week is driving accuracy. At the Sentry, Kapalua’s fairways are about the most expansive on the PGA Tour. Waialae has much tighter fairways which will require some accuracy off the tees.

Putting, while always a factor, might not be quite as important this week if past winners are any indication. The winners over the past few years had great putting weeks but weren’t necessarily great putters overall.

Last week: We managed to start the season off with a couple of winners. We had Sungjae Im finishing inside the top 10 and Taylor Pendrith, who notched the eighth albatross of his career, ending up in the top 20.

This Week:

To Win

Corey Conners +1400

Throughout his career, observers have noted that if Conners’ putting was better, he’d do great things. Last week that was proved as he was excellent with the flat stick, finishing first in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Not surprisingly, he ended up tied for fifth, a great start to the season. In four of his last five starts at Waialae, Conners has finished inside the top 12.

Russell Henley +2000

Henley seems to love this golf course with a second, a fourth and a tie for 11th over his last four starts. During that period, he’s gone 65 under par with all 16 rounds under par. He didn’t win anything last year but he had seven top 10s including a tie for fifth at The Open and a tie for seventh at the U.S. Open. He was also a member of the victorious U.S. team at the Presidents Cup. A slow start last week at the Sentry but Waialae is a course he seems to love.

Top 10

Hideki Matsuyama +130

Last week’s winner is a popular pick to win this week, let alone finish in the top 10. He won this tournament two years ago and would like to follow in the footsteps of Ernie Els and Justin Thomas who both completed the Hula Double, winning both Hawaii tournaments to start the season. However, this week’s course at Waialae is not last week’s course. He’ll need that putter to perform as it did last week and hit the narrower fairways.

Taylor Pendrith +425

It’s hard not to like the value for this pick considering how well Pendrith has been playing, both at the end of last year and in his first start this season. The Canadian has managed to find the perfect combination of length off the tee and touch on the greens, although his putter was simply average last week. Finished T10 here last year.

Top 20

Ben An +170

Lost in a playoff here last year, so obviously knows the course well. Coming off a mediocre start last week at the Sentry with a tie for 32nd but finished strong with just a single bogey over his last 36 holes. Just an average putting performance at Waialae should move him up the leaderboard.

Keegan Bradley +160

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain is making his 13th start at the Sony Open and coming in off a tie for second last year where he lost in a playoff. That was one of two runner-up finishes in 2024, both topped by his win at the BMW Championship. He tied for 15th last week at Kapalua and played a steady game right through the bag.

Bonus Picks

Top German – Stephen Jaeger +120

He's one of four in the field.

Top Continental European – Thomas Detry +400

Coming in off a T5 last week.

Top Canadian – Corey Conners +160

There are seven Canucks playing this week.