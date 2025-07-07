The race to the finish line on the PGA Tour season edged closer after the John Deere Classic concluded Sunday with Brian Campbell winning a playoff over Emilio Grillo for his second victory of the season.

With the win, Campbell jumped up the FedEx Cup standings, going to 28th from 59th. That put him into the exclusive list of the top 30.

Grillo may have made a more significant jump, going from 105th to 64th. Only the top 100 finishers retain full PGA Tour status for 2026. Those finishing inside the top 70 also qualify for the three-event FedEx Cup playoffs.

Some other significant moves made following the John Deere:

- Rickie Fowler finished tied for 18th and jumped to 68th from 72nd;

- Max Homa rose to 98th from 122nd following a tie for fifth;

- Lucas Glover (31st to 23rd) and Jacob Bridgeman (33rd to 29th) moved inside the top 30 while Thomas Detry (28th to 31st), Michael Kim (29th to 32nd) and Justin Rose (30th to 33rd) fell out;

- Gary Woodland dropped out of the top 70, falling four spots to 72nd.

- Matt Fitzpatrick slipped to 73rd, also falling four places.

For Canadians, the news was anything but positive. Adam Svensson was the only one of three Canadians in the field to play the weekend at last week’s event. He inched up one spot to 166th following a tie for 44th. Ben Silverman is one place behind Svensson in 167th, while Adam Hadwin fell nine places to 129th.

All three Canadians are in the field this week at the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Ky. That tournament is running concurrently with another PGA Tour-sanctioned event, the Scottish Open.