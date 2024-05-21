The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is heading north, at least north of Toronto.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont., was named as the site for the 114th national championship on Tuesday. The North Course, one of three at the facility, will play host to the PGA Tour’s top golfers.

Designed by Doug Carrick, the North Course underwent extensive renovations in 2023 at the hand of Ian Andrew as well as the PGA Tour. It will play just over 7,400 yards.

The alterations to the publicly accessible North Course were intended to change the layout into a venue capable of challenging the best players in the game by enhancing the course’s green complexes and strategically positioning bunkers and other hazards. It will play to a par of 70, with two par 5s being changed to par 4s for the tournament.

“I am extremely proud to see the vision of the Humeniuk family for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley become a reality in accepting our invitation to host Canada’s national open Championship in 2025,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum in a release.

“This incredible property with its spectacular clubhouse and facilities will deliver an outstanding and dramatic competition supported by an operational capacity befitting a world-class championship. This is a special and deserving moment for TPC Toronto in stepping onto the global golf stage in hosting the 114th playing of our national open championship.”

Dates for the Open have not been released.

TPC Toronto was established in 1992 and created by the Humeniuk family. It is home to three courses: the North, the Heathlands and the Hoot. All three were designed by Carrick and have been listed inside SCOREGolf’s top 100 courses in Canada.

The North Course becomes the 38th different site to host the RBC Canadian Open and just the seventh different location since 1977.

In addition to renovations to the course, TPC Toronto has been seeing a wave of construction with a new 60,000 square-foot clubhouse, a flagship restaurant Two Brothers, VIP suites and event space, plus a second clubhouse on the Heathlands course and 17 multi-unit cabins for stay-and-play trips currently under construction.

“This is a momentous occasion for Osprey Valley and represents a major step in our ongoing transformation as a facility, along with the culmination of many years of hard work, planning and preparation by our team,” Osprey Valley president Chris Humeniuk, said in a release. “We have long envisioned that Osprey Valley would become one of Canada’s greatest golf destinations, and becoming the host venue for our country’s national championship is a tremendous component of that vision becoming a reality.”

This year’s RBC Canadian Open will be held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ancaster, Ont., starting May 30.