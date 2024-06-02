HAMILTON — Taiwan's C.T. Pan has used four caddies in the fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open, including a fan.

Mike (Fluff) Cowan, Pan's regular caddie, slipped and hurt himself on the third hole of Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Paul Emerson, a fan watching the tournament, stepped inside the ropes to carry Pan's clubs for the fourth hole.

Mike Campbell who works in caddie services, took over for holes five through nine.

At the 10th tee, PGA Tour caddie Al Riddell and Pan's wife Michelle — who has caddied for him before — were waiting to spell Campbell.

Pan ultimately chose Riddell for the final eight holes of the round.

Despite all the tumult, Pan was 1 under through 16 holes.

The 76-year-old Cowan was not seriously injured after the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.