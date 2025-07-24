Adam Svensson finished his first round at the 3M Open with a two-stroke clubhouse lead after shooting a strong 60.

Svensson, 31, had no blemishes on his scorecard through the opening 18 holes at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. on Thursday.

He opened with a birdie on the par-4 first hole, and capped off an opening nine at 5-under with birdies on holes four, six, seven and nine.

Svensson continued his dominant performance through the back nine, with birdies on 10, 11, 12 and 16, before he capped off his career day with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

Svensson is seeking his second career victory on the PGA Tour, with his only other win coming in November of 2022 at the RSM Classic.

With only two weeks remaining in the PGA Tour schedule for 2025 ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Svensson is in desperate need of a strong showing at the 3M Open.

Svensson enters the tournament sitting 170th in FedEx Cup standings, where the top 70 golfers qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August. A win this week would vault him to 69th in the standings.

