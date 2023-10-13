Entering Friday at 6-under, Canadian Nick Taylor kept his foot on the gas on Day 2 at the Shriners Children's Open, shooting a 4-under 67 to get to 10-under and two strokes behind American Cameron Champ (12-under) for the lead.

The Winnipeg, Man., native began his second trip around Las Vegas' TPC Summerlin on the back nine.

Taylor, 35, opened with three consecutive pars to keep him even early in the day.

Putting it 15 inches to the cup on his third shot on the 582-yard, par-5 13th hole, Taylor rolled in his first birdie of the day to get under par.

Following another par on 14, Taylor scored a birdie and an eagle to surge up the leaderboard at 4-under through nine and 10-under on the round.

Taylor's par-heavy front nine saw him finish with a 35 as he came just inches away from sinking a 25-foot birdie putt on his last hole of the day.