After setting the tournament record with an 11-under 60 in his opening round on Thursday, Svensson sits in a tie for 30th at 10-under through three rounds.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Akshay Bhatia hold the tournament lead at 18-under heading into the final round.

A native of Surrey, B.C., Svensson shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday, a nice bounce back after a tough second round where he shot a 75

Svensson is the top Canadian heading into the final round, one shot ahead of Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw Sask.) who shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to vault up the leadeboard.

The other Canadians in the field, Ben Silverman (Thornhill, Ont.),Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) all made the cut on the number at 5-under.

Watch coverage of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities all weekend long on TSN and TSN+ with action beginning on TSN+ at 8am ET/5am PT.

Leader: Akshay Bhatia, Thorbjorn Olesen (-18)