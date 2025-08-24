Canadian Tracker: Taylor, Conners at Tour Championship

The final round of the Tour Championship is underway with the best 30 golfers from this season all jockeying for positioning ahead of the weekend at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club, where a $10 million prize will be handed out to the eventual FedEx Cup champion along with a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Nick Taylor and Corey Conners both finished inside the top-30 cutoff following last week's BMW Championship, marking the second time that two Canadians have qualified for the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup debuted in 2007.

Track the rounds of the Canadians in the field below.

Leaders: Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay(-16) / FULL LEADERBOARD

Corey Conners' Final Round Scorecard - T16 (12:22pm ET Tee Time) Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 R4 Total Score