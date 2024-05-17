Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners will all play on the weekend at the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club as the three Canadians finished at or below the projected cut line of 1-under on Friday.

Svensson leads all Canadians at -3 after shooting a 2-under 69 in the second round.

The 30-year-old's day began with 12 consecutive pars after missing a number of birdie putts early Friday morning. But after making the turn, Svensson put things into gear and recorded three birdies on the fourth, seventh, and eighth holes.

One of the highlights of his round came on the second shot of the par-5 seventh, with the Surrey, B.C. native cutting the corner over the water to give himself a 24-foot look at eagle.

Finishing his round at -3 for the tournament, Svensson has some work to do if he is to contend on Sunday, but at the very least he's given himself the opportunity to improve on his T40 at last year's PGA Championship at Oak Hill Golf & Country Club.

Hadwin finished the first round as the leader among Canadians at -3, but had tougher time on Friday, as the University of Louisville product shot a 1-over 72.

The 36-year old’s round, which began on the back nine, started well at 2-under, including back-to-back birdies, but after making the turn, he carded three bogeys to plummet down the leaderboard to finish tied for 51st.

Conners, who also started on the back nine, closed out Friday with eight-consecutive pars to bring his tournament score to 1-under, right on the projected cut line.

Friday’s first nine holes were more of an adventure for Conners, who had three birdies and two bogeys before making the turn.

Mackenzie Hughes’ tournament ended after shooting an even-par 71 in the second round.

Hughes had gotten off to a nice start early Friday morning with three birdies and just one bogey, before struggling with the par-4 13th.

The 33-year-old's approach missed left and found the water, leading to a double-bogey on the 357 yard hole.

After a tough start to his tournament on Thursday that saw him shoot a 3-over 74, Hughes posted a bounce back 70 to finish at 2-over, which was not enough make the cut.

Taylor Pendrith will also miss the weekend after his even-par 71 did not get him inside the cut line.

The 32-year-old opened on the back nine with a two birdies and a bogey to gave him a 35, through nine holes.

Two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine would leave him even for the round and 1-over on the tournament, which is short of the projected cut.

Nick Taylor had eight pars to open his second round before he bogeyed the ninth on Friday.

He would put together two birdies and a bogey to finish with an even par round which left him at 1-over for the round, two shots over the expected cut.