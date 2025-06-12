Four Canadians are taking on golf's toughest test this week at the U.S. Open at the infamously challenging Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh.

Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes are all hoping to claim their first career major win after strong performances last week at the RBC Canadian Open. Low scores this week, though, are expected to be hard to come by.

Track the rounds of all four Canadians below or watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Leader: Rory McIlroy -2

Canadians at the U.S. Open Pos Player Total Thru Round T42 Taylor Pendrith +2 5 +2 - Nick Taylor 1:03pm* - - - Corey Conners 1:36pm - - - Mackenzie Hughes 1:58pm - -

*Back nine start