Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners lead the four Canadians heading into second day of the U.S. Open in from Oakmont Country Club in Texas on Friday.

Pendrith and Conners shot a 2-over 72 in Round 1 as they both sit tied for 34th entering Friday's action. Both players will have some work to do as they try to catch up to leader J. J. Spaun who begins the day at 4-under.

Mackenzie Hughes was Nick Taylor were one shot off of Pendrith and Conners, beginning Day 2 action at 3-over. Taylor, however, opened with a double-bogey, followed by two more bogeys to fall well back right away on Friday.

All four players are battling to play over the weekend as they are all hovering around the projected cut line.

Track the rounds of all four Canadians below or watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Leader: J.J. Spaun -4

Canadians at the U.S. Open - Round 2 Pos Player Total Thru Round T16 Corey Conners +1 3* -1 T31 Taylor Pendrith +2 12:52pm - T31 Mackenzie Hughes +2 2* -1 T90 Nick Taylor +6 5 +3

*Back nine start