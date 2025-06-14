Nick Taylor and Taylor Pendrith led the Canadian participants entering the third round at the U.S. Open from Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Corey Conners, of Listowel, Ont., started strong on Saturday, with three birdies in his first five holes, but Taylor retains the lead amongst his countrymen early in his round.

Pendrith had eventful Day 2 - in which he shot an even par on only six of 18 holes - and finished his round at a 2-over 72.

Taylor's day started disastrously, as the Winnipeg native opened with a double bogey on one, followed by bogeys on two and three before getting things under control from there. He tallied four birdies - on four, 13, 15 and 17 - and just one bogey on 11 to finish his round at 1-over.

That left Pendrith sitting tied with Taylor as the top Canadians at 4-over through two days.

Mackenzie Hughes opened on the back nine, and played a consistent if underwhelming round. The Hamilton, Ont. native tallied four bogeys against two birdies and finished his day 2-over, leaving him at 5-over for the tournament.

Track the rounds of all four Canadians below

Leader: Sam Burns (-3)