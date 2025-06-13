It was another challenging day at the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, with Taylor Pendrith and Nick Taylor finishing the top among the four Canadians on the course.

Pendrith's eventful day - in which he shot an even par on only six of 18 holes - started with an up-and-down sequence before going off the rails at the end of the front nine.

Pendrith shot bogeys on seven, eight and nine before turning things around down the back nine. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native hit three birdies on his back nine on 11, 12 and 17, but a bogey on 18 caused him to finish his round at a 2-over 72.

That left Pendrith sitting tied with Taylor as the top Canadians at 4-over through two days.

Taylor's day started disastrously, as the Winnipeg native opened with a double bogey on one, followed by bogeys on two and three to cause his score to skyrocket to 7-over.

He got things under control from there though, tallying four birdies - on four, 13, 15 and 17 - and just one bogey on 11 to finish his round at 1-over.

Hughes opened on the back nine, and played a consistent if underwhelming round. The Hamilton, Ont. native tallied four bogeys against two birdies and finished his day 2-over, leaving him at 5-over for the tournament.

Conners began his round on the back nine, hitting birdies on the 11th and 13th holes to move up to even-par but bogeyed the 18th, first, and fifth holes to fall back.

The Listowel, Ont., native ended up shooting a 4-over 74, placing him at 6-over in the tournament.

Pendrith and Taylor have a steep hill to climb as they try to catch up to Sam Burns at the top of the leaderboard at 3-under.

All four players are under the projected cut line of 7-over as Oakmont Country Club proved difficult for the field.

Leader: Sam Burns (-3)

Canadians at the U.S. Open - Round 2 Pos Player Total Thru Round T24 Taylor Pendrith +4 F +2 T24 Nick Taylor +4 F +1 T40 Mackenzie Hughes +5 F* +2 T48 Corey Conners +6 F* +4

*Back nine start