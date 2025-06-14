Nick Taylor and Taylor Pendrith lead the Canadian participants as the U.S. Open enters the third round from Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Pendrith had eventful Day 2 - in which he shot an even par on only six of 18 holes - started with an up-and-down sequence before going off the rails at the end of the front nine.

Pendrith shot bogeys on seven, eight and nine before turning things around down the back nine. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native hit three birdies on his back nine on 11, 12 and 17, but a bogey on 18 caused him to finish his round at a 2-over 72.

That left Pendrith sitting tied with Taylor as the top Canadians at 4-over through two days.

Taylor's day started disastrously, as the Winnipeg native opened with a double bogey on one, followed by bogeys on two and three to cause his score to skyrocket to 7-over.

He got things under control from there though, tallying four birdies - on four, 13, 15 and 17 - and just one bogey on 11 to finish his round at 1-over.

Mackenzie Hughes opened on the back nine, and played a consistent if underwhelming round. The Hamilton, Ont. native tallied four bogeys against two birdies and finished his day 2-over, leaving him at 5-over for the tournament.

Corey Conners began his round on the back nine, hitting birdies on the 11th and 13th holes to move up to even-par but bogeyed the 18th, first, and fifth holes to fall back.

The Listowel, Ont., native ended up shooting a 4-over 74, placing him at 6-over in the tournament.

Pendrith and Taylor have a steep hill to climb as they try to catch up to Sam Burns at the top of the leaderboard at 3-under.

Track the rounds of all four Canadians below or watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Leader: Sam Burns (-3)

Canadians at the U.S. Open - Round 3 Pos Player Total Thru Round T23 Taylor Pendrith +4 T23 Nick Taylor +4 T36 Mackenzie Hughes +5 T45 Corey Conners +6

*Back nine start