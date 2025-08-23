15-year-old amateur and Calgary native Aphrodite Deng stole the spotlight on Thursday, while Brooke Henderson impressed on Friday.

Deng, who shot a 5-under 66 to sit tied for second on Thursday, was a bit more inconsistent on Friday. She climbed as high as second in the leaderboard through her first nine holes, but struggled at the turn.

A stretch from the eighth hole to the 15th saw Deng card five bogeys, including a double bogey on 12, to drop from 7-under to 3-under, where she finished her round.

Meanwhile, Henderson experienced the opposite on her first two days at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club - an inconsistent first round left her sitting at even, but a brilliant second round - including four birdies on the final seven holes - left her at 5-under for the tournament.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. native is tied for fifth entering play at the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

In July, Deng became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship which helped earn her an exemption into the CPKC Women's Open.

Track the third round of both golfers with a hole-by-hole look below.

Leader: Akie Iwai (-9)