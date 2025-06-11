Canadians ready for challenge of U.S. Open at Oakmont after demanding Canadian Open

This is arguably the toughest stretch for Canada's best male golfers, with two of their biggest events of year on back-to-back weeks.

Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes were all in the mix in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, the only PGA Tour event north of the border and a tournament that they consider "the fifth major" of their year.

On Thursday they will tee it up at an official major, the third of the men's season, when the U.S. Open starts at the infamously challenging Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh.

Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., said that the transition between the two tournaments can be difficult.

"Managing your rest, your energy levels, is huge," said Taylor after finishing his final round of the Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont. "The hard part going into next week, I've never been there. I'm going to see the golf course. I'm going to put some time in on the greens, around the greens, and just try to get as much rest as possible.

"I'll have three days to manage that. It's not like I'm going to be searching for anything golf game-wise because I feel like I'm in a good spot, so that's definitely a nice thing."

There are more media demands placed on Canada's golfers ahead of the Canadian Open as they help promote the national men's championship. Coupled with the desire to win the title — Taylor is the only Canadian to manage the feat in over 70 years — and the pressure of larger galleries, it can be an exhausting week.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., said that he and the other 23 Canadians at the national championship look forward to the Canadian Open every year.

"It's the one time of the year that we've got everybody cheering for us, and we want to put on a good show for the fans. They get it once a year," he said. "They were awesome this week, really, tons of great crowds.

"It's a long week for us. We don't get this every week, so it's a little more mentally draining (...) There's a lot of people around, saying hi to a lot of people, a lot of familiar faces, but it's awesome."

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is the top-ranked Canadian on the PGA Tour so far this season, sitting ninth headed into the U.S. Open. Taylor is 14th on the FedEx Cup points list, Pendrith is 30th and Hughes is 47th.

Like Pendrith, Conners praised the fans at the Canadian Open, even going so far as to say it helped prepare him for the major at Oakmont.

"It's cool to play in front of the home fans here, and a lot of people show up and support all the Canadian guys," said Conners. "It's a special feeling to be out there kind of living my dream.

"They kind of make me more relaxed. They give me some more energy. I've had a blast playing in front of them this week. Not feeling too worn out heading into what I know will be a demanding week (at the U.S. Open)."

Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., also took the back-to-back events in stride.

"I wouldn't say it's too difficult. We kind of do that sort of stuff all the time," he said. "Week to week we make adjustments, and we get ready to go for the next one.

"Obviously, (the Canadian Open) is more of a taxing week for us as Canadians, but I'll get myself ready to go for Thursday and hopefully have a great week over there."

Although there are some similarities between TPC Toronto and Oakmont — especially penal rough — there's no doubt which one is harder to play.

"I've heard some scary thing the last few days," said Taylor, who will be playing Oakmont for the first time this week. "It's probably hack-out rough, as in just hit a wedge 50 yards down the fairway and play from there.

"So if you can, be up and around the greens as much as possible."

Pendrith said that the although they both have deep rough, the fairways are relatively wide at TPC Toronto compared to Oakmont.

"I went two weeks ago. It's hard, yeah," said Pendrith. "It was a day that was probably 10 degrees Celsius and blowing 20 and raining. It was very, very difficult. Hit driver on a par-3.

"Probably never done that before or not in a long time. It's tricky."

LPGA TOUR — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the top ranked Canadian heading into this week's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. She's 50th on the Road to CME Globe standings. Savannah Grewal (124th) of Mississauga, Ont., Hamilton's Alena Sharp (135th) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., (164th) are also in the field at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich.

EPSON TOUR — Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., leads the Canadian contingent into the Great Lakes Championship at the Highlands presented by Johnnie Walker. She's 37th in the Race for the Card standings. Josee Doyon (53rd) of Saint-Georges, Que., Monet Chun (64th) of Richmond Hill, Ont., Yeji Kwon (112th) of Port Coquitlam, B.C., Brigitte Thibault (135th) of Rosemere, Que., Vancouver's Leah John (137th) and Mary Parsons (148th) of Delta, B.C., are also in the field at The Highlands in Harbor Springs, Mich.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.