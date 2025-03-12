TPC Sawgrass is considered one of the toughest courses in the world, with its No. 17 one of the most recognizable and difficult holes in pro golf.

But Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith feel they're up for the challenge at the Players Championship this week.

"It's a course where the way it's set up, you need to hit fairways," said Pendrith, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont. "If you can drive it well, then there's lots of scoring opportunities. If you're not driving it well, it can be a long week.

"But it's a really cool course. You can be creative on some holes and around the greens. It's just one of my favourite golf courses to play, and the final stretch is an awesome finish."

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday to ascend the FedEx Cup standings. Like his best friend Pendrith, he was eager to take on TPC Sawgrass shortly after finishing his round at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

"I think my ball striking was really strong, I think I putted quite well," said Conners shortly after the Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped up. "Most of the days I was hitting my lines.

"Got a lot of freedom with my iron play, hit a lot of great shots this week, and I think that will be important to continue next week."

Conners, Pendrith and Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., are currently the top-tanked Canadians on the PGA Tour.

Taylor is ninth, Conners is 11th, and Pendrith is 35th.

Conners hopes to carry his momentum from Bay Hill into TPC Sawgrass.

"I did a lot of things really well (at the Arnold Palmer Invitational)," said Conners. "This week I hit the ball really well and, yeah, it's another demanding golf course next week, a course I really like.

"So lots of good stuff, good feelings heading into the Players."

Pendrith took a small step back when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic on March 2, but otherwise he's had an excellent start to the season with two top-10 finishes already. He started the year with a tie for 13th at the Sentry on Jan. 5, a tie for seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 25, and a tie for ninth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 2.

"I've played some really good golf and put myself in a decent position on the weekends," said Pendrith. "I had a really good finish at the Farmers and a really good finish at Pebble so the game feels good. Lots of confidence.

"The putter hasn't been co-operating, I would say, as it did last year, yet, so been hitting it really nice. So hopefully keep doing that and see some putts go in."

Taylor, Conners and Pendrith will be joined in Ponte Verde, Fla., by four other Canadians at the Players: Adam Hadwin (83rd) of Abbotsford, Mackenzie Hughes (110th) of Dundas, Ont., Ben Silverman (139th) of Thornhill, Ont., and Adam Svensson (149th) of Surrey, B.C.

EPSON TOUR — Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., tied for sixth at the Atlantic Beach Classic last week to move up to 18th in the Race for the Card points list on the second-tier Epson Tour. She'll lead the Canadian contingent into this week's IOA Golf Classic on Friday. Yeji Kwon (83rd) of Port Coquitlam, B.C., and Monet Chun (94th) of Richmond Hill, Ont., are also in the field at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood, Fla., as are Vancouver's Leah John and Josee Doyon of Saint-Georges, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.