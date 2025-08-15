Canadians Tracker: BMW Championship Round 2

Canadians Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners kept themselves in contention after the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday, as they each fired an even 70.

Nick Taylor shot a 2-over 72 in the first round.

Pendrith entered the event sitting 35th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to rise at least five spots to keep his season alive. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native got off to a strong start, posting two birdies on the first four holes but was undone by bogeys on the seventh and 14th holes.

Conners over came a tough start to his round after two bogeys and a double through the first five holes and managed to claw back to finish even for the day. He sits in 16th in the FedEx Cup standings after dropping three spots last week at the St. Jude Classic.

Winnipeg's Taylor currently sits 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings after falling four spots last week.

With the starting strokes format eliminated, reaching the top 30 has never been more important with the whole field entering the Tour Championship on level footing in the winner-take-all event. A whopping 2,000 points will be given to the winner of this week's tournament, enough to propel anyone into the top five, but the 280 points of a top-10 finish are also enough to rocket any player into the East Lake field.

Leader: Robert MacIntyre: -8

Canadians at the BMW Championship