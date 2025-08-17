Three Canadians are in the field at the BMW Championship looking to finish in the top-30 of the FedEx Cup standings to advance to the Tour Championship next weekend.

Corey Conners, currently 17th in the FedEx Cup standings, has already booked is place at next week's Tour Championship, and will look to build momentum ahead of the season finale at East Lake next week.

Nick Taylor, is projected to drop one spot to 23rd in the season-long standings, but should still be in the clear for the Tour Championship after firing a 1-over 71 on moving day.

Taylor Pendrith is the lone Canadian out of the top-30 bubble sitting at a projected 33rd on the FedEx Cup standings, and will need a big showing on Sunday in order to qualify for East Lake.

Leader: Robert MacIntyre: -16

Canadians at the BMW Championship