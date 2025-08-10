The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events comprising the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

You can watch LIVE coverage of the final round of the St. Jude Championship on TSN.ca and the TSN App with a subscription to TSN+.

Teeing off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., the top 70 players on the PGA Tour compete to advance to next week's BMW Championship, which accepts the top 50 in points after this Sunday's final round.

There are four Canadians in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Mackenzie Hughes (No. 59) will need a strong showing at the St. Jude to advance, while Taylor Pendrith (No. 38), Nick Taylor (No. 18) and Corey Conners (No. 13) should be in the clear to advance, but want to secure as many points as possible heading into the PGA's season finale at the Tour Championship beginning on Aug. 21.

Pendrith came into the final round as the top Canadian in the event, beginning his Sunday at 7-under par in a tie for 10th. Corey Conners was 1-under, while Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes came in at even-par.

Here is a look at each of their final rounds:

Leader: Tommy Fleetwood (-14)