Canadians Tracker: Conners, Taylor need to surge at Tour Championship

Canadians Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have work to do on Friday in order to be in contention entering the weekend at the Tour Championship.

Conners was even in his opening round, sitting nine shots back of leader Russell Henley and tied for 23rd among the 30-man field. He will tee off Friday at 8:22am ET as times were moved up due to forecasted inclement weather.

Taylor saw his score drop as low as 5-under in his opening round, but couldn't sustain that pace and finished 3-under in a tie for 12th. He will tee off Friday at 9:33am ET.

A $10 million prize will be awarded to the FedEx Cup champion this week along with a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

Track the rounds of the Canadians below and watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN+.

Leader: Henley (-9)

Corey Conners' Second Round Scorecard - Currently T24 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 R2 5 3 3 4 4 5 Status +1 +1 E E E E