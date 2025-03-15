Canadians Tracker: Conners tied for sixth after firing 6-under 66

The third round of the Players Championship is underway with two Canadians making it to the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Corey Conners, a native of Listowel, Ont., fired a scintillating six-under 66 on Saturday to tie Danny Walker for the lowest round of the day.

The 33-year-old poured in seven birdies, four on the front and three on the back, while carding just one bogey coming on the par-3 eighth.

At the conclusion of his round, Conners headed into the clubhouse in a tie for seventh after starting the day at T48 while the afternoon wave takes on a gusty Sawgrass.

He snuck just below the 1-under cutline on Friday, and has now played his way into contention for the second straight week heading into the final round.

Taylor Pendrith, hailing from Richmond Hill, Ont., is paired with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on Saturday. Scheffler is looking to three-peat at The Players Championship after becoming the first back-to-back winner in tournament history.

Pendrith got off to a slow start with two bogeys across his first five holes, but carded a birdie before heading on to the back nine.

The one-time PGA Tour winner had some ground to make up to get back into contention before finishing his round but bogeyed his final hole to finish 1-over for the day.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winner. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

