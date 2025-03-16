The final round of the Players Championship is underway with Corey Conners in contention on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

Conners, a native of Listowel, Ont., fired a scintillating six-under 66 on Saturday to vault up the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old poured in seven birdies, four on the front and three on the back, while carding just one bogey coming on the par-3 eighth.

He snuck just below the 1-under cutline on Friday, and is now for the second straight week heading into the final round.

Taylor Pendrith, hailing from Richmond Hill, Ont., was the only other Canadian to make the cut, but shot a one-over 73 on Saturday to fall well back of the leaders.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winner. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

