Final round play at the Players Championship has been suspended with both Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith mind-round during the delay.

Conners, a native of Listowel, Ont., fired a scintillating six-under 66 on Saturday to vault up into the top 10 on the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old poured in seven birdies, four on the front and three on the back, while carding just one bogey coming on the par-3 eighth.

He snuck just below the 1-under cutline on Friday, and is now for the second straight week heading into the final round.

Taylor Pendrith, hailing from Richmond Hill, Ont., was the only other Canadian to make the cut, but shot a one-over 73 on Saturday to fall out of contention on moving day.

He once again struggled prior to the weather delay, playing his first 17 holes at two-over par.

Pendrith carded a costly double-bogey on the par-4 fifth after sending his tee shot out of bounds to the right off the fairway.

The 33-year-old would earn his second birdie of the day on the par-5 ninth hole, but failed to carry the momentum on to the back with two more dropped shots coming on the 12th and 17th.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winner. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

Leader: Rory McIlroy (-12)