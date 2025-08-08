The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events comprising the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

You can watch LIVE coverage of the first round of the St. Jude Championships on TSN.ca and the TSN App with a subscription to TSN+.

Teeing off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., the top 70 players on the PGA Tour compete to advance to next week's BMW Championship, which accepts the top 50 in points after this Sunday's final round.

There are four Canadians in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Mackenzie Hughes (No. 59) will need a strong showing at the St. Jude to advance, while Taylor Pendrith (No. 37), Nick Taylor (No. 18) and Corey Conners (No. 13) should be in the clear to advance, but want to secure as many points as possible heading into the PGA's season finale at the Tour Championship beginning on Aug. 21.

Hughes shot a 1-over 71 Thursday in Memphis, joining Conners at 1-over in a tie for 48th. Nick Taylor was the top Canadian in Round 1, firing a 3-under 67 to sit 12th behind leader Akshay Bhatia, while Pendrith posted a 1-under 69 to put him in a tie for 27th.

Here is a look at each of their rounds Friday as they jostle for position heading into the weekend:

Leader: Akshay Bhatia (-8)