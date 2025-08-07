Four Canadians are in the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Follow their opening rounds with a hole-by-hole tracker HERE on TSN.ca.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events comprising the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Teeing off from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., the top 70 players in the PGA Tour get their first taste of action in the PGA Tour's playoffs.

The playoffs continue next week with the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md., where the top 50 in points after the St. Jude Championship advance.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes needs a strong showing to keep his playoffs alive as he enters this week at No. 59 in the rankings. Taylor Pendrith enters at No. 37, while Nick Taylor (No. 18) and Corey Conners (No. 13) are safely in place to advance.

Following the BMW Championship, the top 30 in points will compete a week later in a starting strokes format at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.