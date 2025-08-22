The second round of the Tour Championship is underway with the best 30 golfers from this season all jockeying for positioning ahead of the weekend at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club, where a $10 million prize will be handed out to the eventual FedEx Cup champion along with a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Nick Taylor and Corey Conners both finished inside the top-30 cutoff following last week's BMW Championship, marking the second time that two Canadians have qualified for the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup debuted in 2007.

Taylor matched his score from Thursday in the second round with a 3-under 67 and currently holds a share of 12th on the leaderboard at the conclusion of his day.

Hailing from Abbotsford, B.C., Taylor began his day with a bogey on the long par-4 first, but would settle himself with down with a string of pars over his next four holes. He would then kick things into gear with three birdies to close out the front nine, getting to 5-under for the week.

The 2023 Canadian Open champion was unable to carry that momentum to begin the back nine and would card his second bogey of the day with a three-putt at the par-3 11th.

He would make up the dropped shot one hole later with a birdie at the 12th, before putting another red number down on his scorecard at the 18th to end his afternoon.

Conners, coming off a disappointing even-par opening round on Thursday, also shot a 3-under 67 on Friday and is now in 23rd place on the leaderboard.

Like Taylor, Conners began his day with a bogey but would get under-par for the week before making the turn with a pair of birdies on the third and ninth.

He would enjoy a steady finish to his round, playing the final nine holes at 2-under, including two birdies to close his day at the 17th and 18th.

The Listowel, Ont. continues to showcase his all-world ball-striking at the Tour's season finale, hitting 75 per cent of greens in regulation, but has struggled with his short game and putting with -1.504 Strokes Gained: Around The Green and -1.645 Strokes Gained: Putting for the week.

Track the rounds of the Canadians below and watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN+.

Leaders: Tommy Fleetwood (-12)

Corey Conners' Second Round Scorecard - 23 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 R2 5 3 3 4 4 5 4 4 2 4 3 3 4 5 3 4 3 4 Total +1 +1 E E E E E E -1 -1 -1 -2 -2 -1 -1 -1 -2 -3