Canadians Tracker: Pendrith finishes strong in BMW Championship final round

Taylor Pendrith finished strong on shooting a 1-under 69 to finish in a tie for 15th at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

The Richmond Hill native began the round hitting birdies on the fourth, seventh, and eighth hole before sliding back with a double bogey on the 12th hole.

Pendrith finished the round with a birdie on 16 and bogey on 17 as shot 2-under for the tournament.

The 34-year-old entered the tournament as the lone Canadian outside of the top-30 cutoff in the FedEx Cup playoff standings, entering the day projected to be in 33rd place.

Nick Taylor entered Sunday projected to be in the 25th spot in the FedEx Cup standings and finished his BMW Championship performance at 6-over.

The Winnipeg native started strong with birdies on the first two holes but then wiped out the progress with a double birdie on the fifth hole.

Taylor proceeded to bogey four more times, finishing his day at 5-over.

After shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday, Corey Conners had a disastrous final round on Saturday, going 10-over on the round.

The Listowel, Ont., native was projected to be the highest ranked Canadian entering the final round in 19th spot but double bogeys on the 11th and 17th holes as well as seven other bogeys led to Sunday's disappointment.

Leader: Scottie Scheffler: -13

Canadians at the BMW Championship