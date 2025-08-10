Canadians tracker: Pendrith on course; Conners, Taylor book spots for second playoff event

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events comprising the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

You can watch LIVE coverage of the final round of the St. Jude Championship on TSN.ca and the TSN App with a subscription to TSN+.

Teeing off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., the top 70 players on the PGA Tour compete to advance to next week's BMW Championship, which accepts the top 50 in points after this Sunday's final round.

Taylor Pendrith enters Sunday's action at 7-under following an impressive third-round 65 to vault himself up the leaderboard and into contention for the final 18 holes of the tournament.

Pendrith, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell back to even on the day with a bogey on the par-4 12th. He sits in 15th place and is now seven shots back of leaders JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler.

The 34-year-old has already booked his spot for next week's BMW Championship, but holds a 41.3 per cent chance to get inside the top 30 for the Tour Championship at East Lake. Pendrith will look for a strong finish Sunday and another good showing next week to make it to the final stop of the PGA season. He is currently projected to rise nine spots on the FedEx Cup standings leaderboard to 29th.

Nick Taylor shot a 2-under 68 earlier in the day to end his tournament in a tie for 45th. Hailing from Abbotsford, B.C., Taylor rallied in the late stages of his round with three birdies on the back nine to salvage what has shaped up to be a difficult weekend for the 2023 Canadian Open winner.

Taylor is set to drop three spots on the points list to 21st, but has already secured his start for next week at Maryland's Caves Valley Golf Club and should be well in the clear for East Lake.

Corey Conners, the lone Canadian to have already guaranteed himself starts at the last two events of the year, carded a final-round 1-over 71 for a share of 50th on the leaderboard.

Conners, of Listowel, Ont., had his round derailed during a three-hole stretch on the front nine, playing the fifth, sixth, and seventh holes at 4-over. He would be 2-under across the final nine holes, but it would not be enough to get in the red for the week as he finishes the St. Jude Championship at even-par.

Coming into the tournament with the highest FedEx Cup ranking among Canadians at 13, he is now projected to drop down to 17th.

Mackenzie Hughes had an uphill climb ahead of him on Thursday, needing to shoot up nine spots in the rankings to qualify for the BMW. The Hamilton, Ont. native was the only golfer among the Canadian contingent this week that was outside of the top 50 before the start of the tournament, and with rounds of 71, 69, 70, and 72, his season ultimately ends in the first round of the playoffs.

"There was stretches of good and there were stretches of bad, and it all basically amounted to not much," he told TSN's Bob Weeks after the tournament. "It felt like I take a step forward, take a step back and that was kind of the whole story of the week... I couldn't quite sustain the momentum, and as a result, I'm not going any further.

Hughes wraps up his year with a 2-over 72 in a tie for 56th.

Leaders: JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler (-14)