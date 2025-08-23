Canadians Tracker: Taylor, Conners looking to move up leaderboard at Tour Championship

The third round of the Tour Championship is underway with the best 30 golfers from this season all jockeying for positioning ahead of the weekend at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club, where a $10 million prize will be handed out to the eventual FedEx Cup champion along with a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Nick Taylor and Corey Conners both finished inside the top-30 cutoff following last week's BMW Championship, marking the second time that two Canadians have qualified for the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup debuted in 2007.

Following back-to-back rounds of 67, Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. sits at 6-under for the tournament entering Saturday's action, seven strokes behind Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley, who sit at 13-under.

Conners, who hails from Listowel, Ont., also shot a 3-under 67 on Friday after shooting an even par 70 in Thursday's opening round. The 33-year-old sits 23rd in the standings heading into the third round.

Track the rounds of the Canadians in the field below.

Leaders: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley (-13) / FULL LEADERBOARD

Corey Conners' Second Round Scorecard - Tee Time at 12:49pm ET Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 R3 Total