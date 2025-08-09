The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events comprising the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

You can watch LIVE coverage of the third round of the St. Jude Championships on TSN.ca and the TSN App with a subscription to TSN+.

Teeing off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., the top 70 players on the PGA Tour compete to advance to next week's BMW Championship, which accepts the top 50 in points after this Sunday's final round.

There are four Canadians in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Mackenzie Hughes (No. 59) will need a strong showing at the St. Jude to advance, while Taylor Pendrith (No. 37), Nick Taylor (No. 18) and Corey Conners (No. 13) should be in the clear to advance, but want to secure as many points as possible heading into the PGA's season finale at the Tour Championship beginning on Aug. 21.

A native of Listowel, Ont., Conners had the low round by a Canadian through the mid afternoon on Friday, shooting a 2-under 68 to get him in the red for the week in a tie for 35th. Conners had an eventful round, carding seven birdies and five bogeys and now enters the weekend at 1-under par.

Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., is the low Canadian for the week thus far as he sits 2-under in a tie for 31st. He carded three bogeys and two birdies to put him at 1-over for the second round.

Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) fired a 1-under 69 Friday to put him at even-par for the week. He tallied two birdies and a bogey on his front-nine and parred all nine holes on the back in Round 2.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., overcame a slow start to post a 1-under, 69 round and tie Taylor as the top Canadians in the tournament heading into the weekend.

After making the turn at 4-over, Pendrith went to work picking up birdies at 11, 12 and 13, before draining an Eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole to complete his turnaround.

He would par the last two holes to card his second consecutive round of 69 and sit at 2-under heading into Saturday.

Here is a look at each of their rounds on moving day as they jockey for positioning ahead of Sunday's action.

Leaders: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose (-13)

Canadians at the FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round Position Player Total Thru Round T15 Taylor Pendrith -5 15 -3 T35 Corey Conners -2 13* -1 T51 Nick Taylor E 14 +2 T54 Mackenzie Hughes +1 11* +1

*denotes back nine start