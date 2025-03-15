The third round of the Players Championship is underway with two Canadians making it to the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Corey Conners, a native of Listowel, Ont., fired a scintillating 6-under 66 on Saturday to tie Danny Walker for the lowest round of the day.

The 33-year-old poured in seven birdies, four on the front and three on the back, while carding just one bogey, coming on the par-3 eighth.

At the conclusion of his round, Conners headed into the clubhouse in a tie for seventh after starting the day at T48. He is now tied for ninth on the leaderboard while the afternoon wave takes on a gusty TPC Sawgrass.

He snuck just below the 1-under cutline on Friday, and has now played his way into contention for the second straight week heading into the final round.

Taylor Pendrith, hailing from Richmond Hill, Ont., is paired with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on Saturday. Scheffler is looking to three-peat at The Players Championship having won the tournament in each of the last two years.

Watch third-round coverage of The Players Championship LIVE NOW on TSN3/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

Track the scores of the Canadians below, with the full leaderboard available here.

Leader: Akshay Bhatia, J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee (-11)