The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events comprising the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

You can watch LIVE coverage of the third round of the St. Jude Championships on TSN.ca and the TSN App with a subscription to TSN+.

Teeing off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., the top 70 players on the PGA Tour compete to advance to next week's BMW Championship, which accepts the top 50 in points after this Sunday's final round.

There are four Canadians in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Mackenzie Hughes (No. 59) will need a strong showing at the St. Jude to advance, while Taylor Pendrith (No. 38), Nick Taylor (No. 18) and Corey Conners (No. 13) should be in the clear to advance, but want to secure as many points as possible heading into the PGA's season finale at the Tour Championship beginning on Aug. 21.

Pendrith owns the low round of the day amongst Canadians in the field after firing a 5-under 65 and now sits in a tie for 11th at 7-under for the week. Having already secured his spot for the BMW Championship next week, he is now projected to rise to 29th in the FedEx Cup standings, just inside the cut off for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native played a clean front nine while adding three birdies, with two coming just before the turn. He would make bogey on the par-4 12th, but rebounded nicely with three more birdies on 13, 16, and 17 to cap off an impressive round.

Conners shot an 70-even Saturday as part of an up-and-down day with three birdies and bogeys apiece. He remains in the red for the week at 1-under in a tie for 41st.

The Listowel, Ont. native is projected to drop three spots to 16, but has already guaranteed himself starts at the final two events of the season thanks to his strong showing this year.

Taylor got off to a tough start Saturday with two bogeys across the first five holes of the day and failed to get much going from that point on. Hailing from Abbotsford, B.C., the 2023 Canadian Open winner carded 13 consecutive pars to end his day as he remains with the middle of the pack ahead of Sunday's round.

The lone Canadian to win on Tour this season, Taylor is now set to drop four spots to 22nd on the FedEx Cup standings. While not guaranteed, he should still be well in the clear for East Lake.

Hughes entered the tournament with the highest stakes amongst the Canadian contingent, sitting nine spots outside of the top 50 cut off for the BMW Championship. The Hamilton, Ont. native entered Saturday needing a big push at even for the week, but like Taylor, has struggled to get much going in the way of scoring through 16 holes.

Now projected to drop down five spots to 64th, Hughes' bid to qualify for the BMW Championship appears to have come up short.

Here is a look at each of their rounds on moving day as they jockey for positioning ahead of Sunday's action.

Leaders: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood (-13)

Canadians at the FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round Position Player Total Thru Round T13 Taylor Pendrith -7 F -5 (65) T41 Corey Conners -1 F* E (70) T45 Nick Taylor E F +2 (72) T45 Mackenzie Hughes E 15* E

*denotes back nine start